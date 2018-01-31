Public urged to participate in Cabinet nominees vetting

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – The National Assembly is seeking public views on the nine new Cabinet nominees even as the vetting process is set to take place from Thursday next week.

In an advert placed in the local dailies, Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai stated that submissions may be made through written statements which should be submitted before Wednesday next week.

“Pursuant to Section 6 (9) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011, the Clerk of the National Assembly hereby invites interested members of the public to submit any representations by written statement on oath (Affidavit) that they may have on the suitability or otherwise of the nominees for appointment as Cabinet Secretaries,” he stated.

“The representations may be forwarded to the Clerk of the National Assembly or hand delivered to the office of the clerk so as to be received on or before Wednesday 7th February 2018 at 5.00PM.”

He indicated that the names have been forwarded to the committee on appointments which is mandated to vet and consider the suitability of the nominees.

On Thursday, Margeret Kobia, John Munyes, Monica Juma, Farida Karoney and Peter Munya will be on the hot seat while Keriako Tobiko, Simon Chelugui, Ukur Yatani and Rashi Achesa will be vetted on Friday.”

“All candidates should bring with them originals of their identity cards, academic and professional certificates and any other supporting documents and testimonials.”