PSVs ordered to install anti-rolling bars by May 22 – NTSA

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17 – All Public Service Vehicles are required to install anti-rolling body bars to prevent breakup in case of an accident by May.

This is according to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director-General Francis Meja, who told a parliamentary committee that the move is aimed at ensuring that in case of an accident, vehicles that roll will maintain their shape, keeping passengers who have their safety belts on safe from major injuries.

Meja said accident analysis of last month which spiked to nearly 250, revealed that most vehicles did not have the anti-rolling bars and were flattened when involved in an accident.

“All Passenger Service Vehicles (PSVs) must be fitted with anti-rolling body standard by May 22 to curb fatalities,” Meja told the MPs who had summoned Principal Secretaries from the Ministries of Transport and Public Works and top officers from the Traffic Police Unit led by Traffic Commandant Jacinta Kinyua.

Meja, who appeared before the Parliamentary Transport and Public Works Committee said the soon to be published regulations will require the bars be placed at the edges of the vehicles – in front, on the sides and the back in a move will help to curb fatalities

The anti-rolling body standard gadget, which is basically an anti-sway bars is used along with shock absorbers or struts to give a moving automobile additional stability.

It is a metal rod that spans the entire axle and effectively joins each side of the suspension together.

Anti rolling bars are usually fitted in rally cars.