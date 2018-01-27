President Uhuru praised for his choices of Cabinet appointments

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – The Council of Governors has lauded the decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta to nominate former Governors Peter Munya and Hussein Dado to his Cabinet.

Council Chairman Josphat Nanok said the nomination of Munya and other former Governors will deepen the relationship between the two levels of government.

“On behalf of the Council of Governors and the 47 County Government, I congratulate you all on your nomination and look forward to working with you to ensure Devolution remains the vehicle that delivers the people’s aspirations,” he said.

He stated that this will to ensure effective service delivery by ensuring Devolution continues transform lives of Kenyans.

Others who were nominated to Cabinet include Ukur Yattani, Kinuthia Mbugua, Senator John Munyes Eugene Wamalwa while the Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa will be the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Devolution.

At the same time, the former Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko who was nominated to the post of Cabinet Secretary in charge of Environment and Forestry stated that he will carry out his duties with zeal.

In a statement, said that his focus will be on the advancement of the national quest to advance the national environmental and forestry resources management agenda.

“Ahead of the vetting process, I confirm my readiness to serve in the appointed portfolio. I further do commit that I shall unreservedly be of service to this country, in our national quest to advance the national environmental and forestry resources management agenda,” he stated.

He indicated that as the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) head office host nation, he is alive to the fact that the global spotlight on environmental matters continues to shine upon the country. “The portfolio fills me with great pride and zeal, given the advances that we have made in this country; including the monumental plastic ban and forest cover increase among other milestones.”

He stated that his professional and career experience in the private and public sectors provides him with a good foundation, experience and technical skills to handle the task ahead of him.

President Kenyatta nominated outgoing Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed as the new Cabinet Secretary for Education.

In a televised address to the nation Friday, the Head of State replaced Mohamed with outgoing Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Monica Juma as CS.

Mohamed is now expected to oversee the ongoing curriculum changes in the Education Ministry and continue to push for necessary reforms.

Mohamed, a career diplomat, comes into the vital ministry with expectations high that she will be able to assert her authority like that of her predecessor (Fred Matiangi) who was moved to the Ministry of Interior.

When Kenyatta named his first partial Cabinet, Mohamed’s name was conspicuously missing with many speculating that she might have been dropped.

During her tenure in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed will be remembered for the role she played when Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were facing charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

It is during this time that the international community expressed reservations with Kenyatta and Ruto’s 2013 presidential candidature with many threatening to withdraw their support if the two were elected.

Mohammed is credited with playing a very important role in changing the narrative of assuring the international partners that there would be no consequence if the two were elected.

Former Coast Regional Co-ordinator Nelson Marwa was nominated for the job of Principal Secretary for Devolution.

Other Principles Secretaries named by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday include Principal Secretary for Gender Safina Kwekwe, Andrew Kamau Ng’ang’a was also nominated as new Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum.

Among those who retained their seats as Principal Secretary include Torome Saitoti in Defence, Charles Sunkuli in Environment and Forestry, Treasury’s Kamau Thugge, Susan Mochache for Social Protection and Nicholas Muraguri at the Ministry of Lands.