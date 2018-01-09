My President is Uhuru Kenyatta, NASA lawmaker Onyonka declares

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Ford-Kenya Deputy Party Leader and Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka on Tuesday broke ranks with NASA and announced that he recognises Uhuru Kenyatta as President of Kenya.

Addressing a news conference at Parliament Buildings, Onyonka noted that Kenyatta has been sworn-in as the legitimate President of Kenya.

“As an MP, I have issues with the way the election was handled but I cannot say Uhuru is not Kenya’s leader. I have no problem since he was sworn-in,” said the MP who was elected after he received the backing of all the four Opposition alliance principals.

“Let us not say we will not look at the issues that emerged during the electioneering period.”

The announcement comes as a slap in the face for NASA leader Raila Odinga who ditched his party candidate Samwel Omwando in favour of Onyonka during the August poll.

Onyonka however said he has no problem with the Opposition’s plan to swear-in its leaders Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka on January 30 as leaders of the People’s Assembly.

“NASA can go ahead and swear-in Raila Odinga but I only recognize Uhuru Kenyatta as the President of Kenya,” he declared.

Onyonka’s remarks come only a day after his party leader and NASA Co-Principal Moses Wetangula said the Opposition alliance will not relent in its push for electoral justice until the issues it raises are fully addressed failure to which the alliance will go on with its planned swearing-in ceremony.

NASA leaders on Sunday announced a nationwide campaign to build momentum for the swearing-in as the People’s Assembly President, of Opposition leaders Raila Odinga and his deputy Kalonzo Musyoka on January 30.

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi and his Senate counterpart Wetangula said on Monday that the alliance is ready to shelve its planned swearing-in ceremony if the issues they raised are addressed through constructive dialogue.