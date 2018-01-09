President Kenyatta orders NTSA off the roads

Shares

, MERU, Kenya, Jan 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) off the roads, saying the work of managing traffic should be left to traffic police.

The President said the move is aimed at curbing road accidents that have increased in the recent past, claiming the lives of many Kenyans.

President Kenyatta assured that the Government will continue scaling up its efforts to boost road safety.

“Today, I want to announce that as Government we have decided that all NTSA officers should now leave the work of managing traffic on our roads to traffic police to ensure order in the management of traffic,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta – who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto – was speaking Tuesday at Maili Tatu in Meru County at the funeral service of three bishops of the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA).

The three bishops – Philip Kubai, chairman of the AIPCA B Synod from Ntonyiri Diocese, Moses Ntoeruri of Igembe Diocese and Bishop Stanley Karuru from Igembe Central Diocese – died on December 29 in a road accident at Wamumu in Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

President Kenyatta called on all Kenyans to also play a part in reducing road accidents by ensuring that they observe traffic rules, their vehicles are in good condition and rogue drivers are reported to the authorities.

“Even as the Government takes measures to stop the senseless deaths on our roads, all Kenyans have a role to play in supporting that effort,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State paid glowing tribute to the departed bishops, saying their death was a big blow and loss to their families, the church and the Christian fraternity.

President Kenyatta also urged the AIPCA leadership to work towards uniting the church, saying that was the way to facilitate its growth and development.

Speaking at the funeral service, Deputy President Ruto said President Kenyatta should be given space to assemble his Government without interference.

The Deputy President said it was the constitutional role of the President to appoint members of his Cabinet without fuss from any quarters.

“As the Deputy President and the principal assistant of President Kenyatta, I want to tell all leaders elected under the Jubilee ticket to give our President the space to appoint members of the Cabinet and assemble his Government without interference,” the DP said.

Other speakers included Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Senator Mithika Linturi and area MP Cyprian Kubai among others.

The funeral service was led by AIPCA Archbishop Julius Njoroge Gitau who also delivered the sermon.