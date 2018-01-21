Power grab as good as fastening hangman’s noose yourself, Raila told

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – A section of Jubilee Party leaders have dared NASA to go ahead with the planned swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the people’s president and his deputy Kalonzo Musyoka.

Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe says the two NASA principals should be arrested and charged with treason if they are sworn-in as planned on January 30.

“They should not joke with (President) Uhuru this time. They will be arrested. Let them not try (to go ahead with the swearing in),” said Murathe in Gatanga.

The Jubilee Party leaders insist the repeat election of October 26 last year and the determination by the Supreme Court settled the presidential election and therefore there is no vacuum in the presidency.

“We have someone elected and sworn-in legally by the Chief Justice and with the instruments of power. I want to see who will swear-in Raila Odinga. He will face the full force of the law,” added Murathe.

The NASA coalition had previously planned a swearing-in for December 12 in Mombasa County but it was put off.