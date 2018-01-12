Polycarp Igathe resigns as Nairobi Deputy Governor

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12- Polycarp Igathe has resigns as Nairobi Deputy Governor, citing frustrations because “I failed to earn the Governor’s trust”, in what is blamed on strained working relationship with Governor Mike Sonko.

He announced his resignation on hi Twitter account; “Dear Nairobians, it is with a heavy heart that I resign my seat as elected Deputy Governor of Nairobi City County effective 1pm on 31st Jan 2018. I regret I have failed to earn the trust of the Governor to enable me to drive Admin & Management of the county.”

Surprisingly, he resigned hours after a television interview where he appeared to defend their performance so far.

Igathe joined politics from the private sector, having resigned as a CEO at Vivo Energy, with the intent to restore East Africa’s largest city to its position as an Economic Powerhouse.

In an interview with Capital Newsbeat before the elections, Igathe said politics was too important to be left to politicians.

“I have gotten to the top in the corporate world. What else was there for me to do? I was just twiddling thumbs and swiveling on a chair, let me now to serve my country; I have always believed you learn, which I have learned… you earn which I have earned, then you serve. Serving is a calling, I have come here as a shepherd,” he told Capital FM News in May 2017.

Sonko and Igathe won the Nairobi Gubernatorial race, 719,624, votes against Evans Kidero who garnered 576,578 votes.

“Without fear, favor or ill will I step down to avoid abusing or betraying my oath of office to Kenyans, Nairobians and my family. Thank you for the encouraging support given to me so far,” Igathe added.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko cannot, however, appoint another deputy governor since it’s not provisioned in the law.