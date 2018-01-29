Polls to replace Jubilee ‘rebels’ ordered this week

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – Four parliamentary committees which passed a vote of no-confidence in their leadership last week will now to hold fresh elections to choose the replacement this week.

Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai directed the elections to replace the chairpersons of the House Broadcasting and Library Committee be held on Tuesday at 9am.

The fresh elections to fill the posts of the chairperson and vice-chairperson in the Labour and Social Welfare Committee have been slated for Thursday at 9am.

MPs in the Environment and Natural Resource Committee will also elect their new vice-chairperson on the same date.

Elections for the Chairperson of the Agriculture Committee will be held on Friday at 9am.

“Those wishing to contest for the positions must hand in their application a day before by 5pm to the Office of the Clerk or Director of Committees,” read a statement from Parliament’s Chief Media Liaison Officer, Martin Mutua.

The National Assembly Liaison Committee meeting chaired by Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi had earlier on Monday adopted last week’s resolutions that saw Jubilee MPs Alfred Keter, James Gakuya and Silas Tiren removed as Chairmen of the Labour, Agriculture and House Broadcasting Committee.

MPs Kangongo Bowen and Catherine Wambilianga also suffered similar fate after they removed as deputies in the Environment and the Labour Committee respectively.

The meeting of all House Committee chairs further instructed Sialai to conduct an election for the posts as soon as practicable.

“We are not giving the Clerk any dates to conduct this particular elections; it is in his purview once we have instructed him to say when the elections should be done.”

“The only thing which we tried to look at keenly is the timings in terms of members who would want to participate and we expect the Clerk will give sufficient notice to members to pick their nomination papers and bring them back at least a day before the fresh elections,” Cheboi explained.

Cheboi said Keter, Gakuya, Tiren, Bowen and Wambilianga are free to participate in the elections after the High Court suspended their de-whipping after they defied their party leadership.

“For purposes of members being very clear, whatever is going to be instructed is for purposes of conducting fresh elections in that particular committee; this does not touch the matter which is in court because what is in court is basically an issue of de-whipping of this particular members.”

“So the members who had a vote of no-confidence against them can still participate in this elections that we have instructed the Clerk to do,” said the Deputy Speaker.

The four Jubilee Party MPs last month moved to the High court to seeking to quash the decision by their party leaders in the National Assembly to remove them from various committee positions.

They accused Majority Leader Aden Duale of punishing them after they refused to shelve their interests in the seats for which he had been opening fronting ‘his candidates’.

Keter and Tiren were elected chairpersons of the Labour and Social Welfare and the Agriculture House Committees respectively against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s preferred nominees Ali Wario of Bura and Mandera East’s Adan Ali.

Bowen secured the chairmanship of the Environment and Natural Resources committee after defeating Sophia Abdi of Ijara who was President Kenyatta’s preferred choice.