Police probing anarchy plotters during Raila oath

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says police are probing organisations and individuals linked to NASA’s National Resistance Movement who planned to cause mayhem during Raila Odinga’s oath on Tuesday at Uhuru Park.

Matiangi said they received credible intelligence on Monday that there was an elaborate plan to use the NASA swearing-in to cause bloodshed and blame the police.

“Criminal elements operating under NRM had ferried masses – some of them armed – to the illegal activity that took place at Uhuru Park on Tuesday,” he said.

Following the intelligence reports, he said the government tactically withdrew security forces so as “to deny the criminal gangs an opportunity for conflict and shed innocent blood.”

He said the government was aware of an elaborate plan to overthrow the legally constituted Government of the Republic of Kenya and said they had made a decision to categorize the National Resistance Movement as a criminal gang.

“We took the decision yesterday to proscribe the NRM as a criminal gang,” he said adding that “it is a criminal organization and not a political party. It’s a group of individuals who are bent on mayhem and anarchy.”

He added that the group would be pursued and “appropriate legal action taken in accordance with the laws of Kenya”.

Matiangi added that the government will ensure that Kenya’s security is fully maintained “to guarantee a conducive environment for businesses to thrive”.

He thanked Kenyans especially the residents of Nairobi for their resilience and peaceful conduct despite spirited efforts by NASA and specifically the proscribed armed militia operating under the NRM banner “to invite them into tribal divisions, violence and possible massacre”.

Police have already arrested Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang who was being interrogated over his role at the swearing-in of Odinga, who took oath as the People’s President.

Matiangi spoke in the company top security chiefs among them Inspector General Joseph Boinnet and the CS for Information Joe Mucheru.