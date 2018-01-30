Police now keep off Uhuru Park ahead of Raila oath

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – NASA leaders and supporters have been allowed to assemble at Uhuru Park for the planned swearing-in of Raila Odinga.

Sources in the security sector say the decision was reached to avoid violent scenes as a result of confrontation with the police after NASA leaders insisted on swearing-in Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka at the historic park.

By early Tuesday morning, dozens of youths had started arriving at the park, with no police presence visible.

Nairobi Police chief Japheth Koome had on Sunday warned that no gathering would be allowed to take place at the park.

Meanwhile, police have detained six buses ferrying NASA supporters from Mombasa after many of the passengers were found without Identity Cards.

The buses were detained at Voi Police Station, but it is not clear what charges the passengers and crew will face.