Petition against Tana River Governor Godhana dismissed

, MALINDI, Kenya, Jan 26 – The Malindi High court on Friday dismissed the petition challenging Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana’s August 2017 poll victory.

The court also slapped the petitioner with a bill of Sh2 million in costs.

Lady Justice Asenath Ongeri ruled that the petition by former Governor Hussein Dado was based on hearsays and lacked merit.

Ongeri said she considered the evidence adduced by the parties, affidavits and evidence in written submissions filed by the petitioner.

“Based on whether the case was conducted in accordance with the law, the petitioner did not present concrete evidence to warrant nullification,” ruled Ongeri.

On January 9 a petition challenging the election of Godhana over academic qualification was also dismissed.

At the time, Justice Ongeri disallowed the petition filed by voter Mohamed Dado Hatu on grounds that the allegations made over academic qualifications were not proven.

Godhana defeated Dado with a small margin of 1,492 votes.