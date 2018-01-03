Parents, teachers told to check with KICD on approved text books

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3 – The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has emphasised the need for parents and teachers to check with the institution before settling on text books to avoid purchasing those having misleading information.

Through its Twitter handle, the institute displayed a sample of a book which has been doing rounds on social media having the description of a family including couples involved in homosexual marriages.

It stressed the need for them not to be duped into buying material which will mislead school children. “Parents and teachers are advised to confirm with us the approved books to avoid buying wrong ones with misleading information.”

Following a crisis meeting of the education curriculum National Steering Committee, the Kenya Publishers Association (KPA) Chairperson Lawrence Njagi stated that books for the pilot phase of the new curriculum have already been approved.

This comes as the Education Ministry is set to buy text books for every public school in the country to end graft in the sector.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi had stated that the government will distribute text books directly to public schools in a deliberate move aimed at locking out cartels and middlemen who collude with school heads to siphon billions of shillings.

This means schools will no longer receive capitation funds for buying textbooks from January next year at the onset of free day secondary school education and the new curriculum.

The government has to date spent up to Sh300 billion since the inception of Free Primary Education in 2003 and the actualization of subsidized secondary education programme in 2008.

Matiangi had expressed concern that many schools were yet to attain the 1:1 learner to textbook ratio thus denying students important instructional material.

He said his ministry will do everything within its power to ensure cartels involved in the racket are crushed.