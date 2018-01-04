Panyako slams 13 counties yet to honour 2017 nurses CBA

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4 – The Secretary General of the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Seth Panyako has called on nurses from 13 counties that are yet to honour the return-to-work formula signed on November 2 to prepare themselves for salary parades from January 11 if their dues are not paid by Thursday close of business.

Among the counties Panyako is calling out include Bungoma, Nyeri, Nakuru, Laikipia, Homa Bay, Elgeyo Marakwet, Tharaka Nithi, Makueni, Kakamega, Wajir, Kirinyaga, Murang’a and Kericho counties.

“As a consequence to the above, the union now issues a notice to the offending counties, to pay all the nurses their outstanding dues immediately and in any case, not later than close of business today,” he cautioned.

Speaking in Nairobi, Panyako slammed the 13 counties who had reneged on their promise in a signed in the return to work formula saying they had been shortchanged after holding the end of their bargains.

“All county governments were to pay the nurses the arrears which were withheld during the industrial action on or before 31st of December 2017,” he said.

Panyako was crystal clear that the union was not calling for a strike. What he said they will do is to hold salary parades until they get their dues.

“We also call on our members in the concerned governments to prepare for daily salary parades at their respective governor’s offices with effect from 11th January 2018 until outstanding salaries are paid.”

Nurses agreed to resume work on November 3 while the government promised to remit withheld salaries by November 30 after the Council of Governors, Ministry of Health and Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) signed a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) ending the 151 days nurses’ strike.

He also took the opportunity to condemn the Assumption of Sisters whom he said are supposed to emulate Jesus Christ, but turned into ravenous wolves, devouring health workers at St Mary’s Hospital Langata after they won the ownership dispute case which had lasted for seven years.

“We condemn the beastly actions taken by the Catholic Church and warn the employing agency – St Mary’s Sisters of Assumption – to respect industrial labour mechanisms while dealing with employees,” Panyako warned.

He called on all faith-based hospitals to respect the nurse’s rights to join the unions of their choice saying they have a right to choose who will represent them.

“We request all faith-based hospitals not to trample on employees rights and allow their nurses to be represented by the union of their choice.”