Owino takes over communication docket at National Police Service

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Police Spokesman Charles Owino has been promoted and named the Director of Corporate and Communication Services in the National Police Service.

The new Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti was formerly in the position.

In the Kenya Police Service, Maxwell Agoro has been named the Spokesman to take over from Owino.

Realignment within the police service continues, following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s drastic changes affecting the top brass.

Edward Mbugua is the new Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Kenya Police and Noor Gabow for the Administration Police.