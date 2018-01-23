Omar accuses judge of bias, seeks to withdraw Joho petition

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 23 – Former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar has applied to withdraw a petition challenging Governor Hassan Joho’s win in the August 2017 General Election.

Omar, in a withdrawal petition filed on Tuesday, said he no longer has confidence in the neutrality of the Presiding Judge, Lydia Achode.

Omar believes he will not get justice in the matter after he accused Achode of open bias and double standards in handling application.

Last week Justice Achode declined to recuse herself from hearing Omar’s petition.

The judge dismissed the application by Omar calling for her disqualification from determining the suit terming it unnecessary.