Nyamoko lands Broadcasting Committee post, pledges clarity in MPs’ roles

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – Newly elected Chair to the House Broadcasting and Library Committee in the National Assembly, Joash Nyamoko, has vowed to work towards highlighting work carried out by lawmakers in 12th Parliament.

The North Mugirango MP who was unanimously elected by committee members Tuesday told journalist moments after his win that his team will strive towards explaining to members of the public the roles and functions played by legislators.

“We are trying to demystify this Parliament so that people get to know exactly what are the roles and functions of Members of Parliament in terms of representation, legislation and oversight,” said Nyamoko.

Nyamoko who was Jubilee’s preferred candidate was elected after members last week passed a vote of no-confidence to dethrone Embakasi North MP James Mwangi who was earlier elected as Chair against the wishes of the Jubilee Party.

On Monday, the National Assembly Liaison Committee chaired by Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi adopted a resolution that saw Jubilee MPs Alfred Keter, James Gakuya and Silas Tiren removed as Chairmen of the Labour, Agriculture and House Broadcasting Committee.

MPs Kangongo Bowen and Catherine Wambilianga also suffered similar fate after they removed as deputies in the Environment and the Labour Committee respectively.

The meeting of all House Committee chairpersons further instructed Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai to conduct an election for the posts as soon as practicable.

The fresh elections to fill the posts of the chairperson and vice-chairperson in the Labour and Social Welfare Committee have been slated for Thursday at 9am.

MPs in the Environment and Natural Resource Committee will also elect their new vice-chairperson on the same date.

Elections for the Chairperson of the Agriculture Committee will be held on Friday at 9am.