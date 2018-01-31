It is no child’s play, Mudavadi says over Raila oath snub

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – Questions continue over failure by Kalonzo Musyoka, Senator Moses Wetangula, and Musalia Mudavadi to attend Tuesday’s swearing-in of NASA leader Raila Odinga.

But Mudavadi says the NASA Summit will have “a sitting either tomorrow or the day after” over the turn of events then they’ll offer an explanation to their supporters, majority of which were left disillusioned.

He insists that they are still “united” despite the snub, while asking Kenyans to stop being simplistic over the matter.

“We are united. Let people not try to create divisions amongst us. This is not child’s play…let us stop being simplistic,” he asserted.

When journalist pressed for a reason, a visibly edgy Mudavadi said, “Please, let us talk about this later. Give us time to consult and as the summit, we shall be able to communicate collectively.”

Even with the recent happenings, he said: “some of us have contributed heavily, openly and behind the scenes to what NASA is today.”

Mudavadi could not confirm whether they were under house arrest during the Uhuru Park’s event and instead asked journalists to direct the question to police.

On their security, he has said the government will be held responsible if anything happens to them.

“People should be more serious while talking about these issues,” Mudavadi said.

“Security agencies ought to play their role in ensuring that nothing happens bearing in mind that it is they, who withdrew the security that had been given to our leaders.”

He was speaking outside Musyoka’s Karen residence, following the grenade attack on Wednesday morning.

– What we know about the incident –

The grenade was thrown in the wee hours of Wednesday from the extreme end of the compound; some a 100 metres from the main gate.

Police have already established that it was a stun grenade that has no capacity to harm.

According to detectives, the grenade doesn’t disintegrate upon explosion but causes a loud bang.

“A stun hand grenade gives a very loud bang. It is meant to scare, not to harm or kill,” National Police Service Spokesman Charles Owino told journalists.

“Even the vehicles around where it has dropped, none of it has holes. A disintegrating grenade would even clear the bush around.”

Occupants of two vehicles are believed to have thrown the grenade.

Police recovered a live AK-47 bullet and a grenade safety pin.

CCTV footage captured during the incident is being retrieved for analysis.

Though Opposition chief Odinga was earlier expected to visit the home, he had shown up by Wednesday afternoon.