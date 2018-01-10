Ngong Road Phase 1 complete, ready for use – KURA

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – Kenya Urban Roads Authority(KURA)has said that Ngong Road phase one which covers Kenya National Library to Prestige Plaza is now complete and ready for use by members of the public.

According to the acting Director General Silas Kinoti, the pavement layers are fully complete and traffic signs installed and in full use.

“Ngong Road phase 1 is now substantially complete and the public can now enjoy the 2.57 km road, this is expected to ease traffic jams experienced along that road,” stated Kinoti.

The phase 1 project which started in February 2016 was funded by a grant from the Japanese government to the tune of Sh1.5 billion.

The project was intended to decongest the western part of Nairobi and will eventually lead to Ngong Town.

The tender for the next phase from Prestige to Dagoretti Corner will be awarded next week and is set to start in the next three months. Already the section between Dagoretti Corner to Karen Shopping Center is under construction.

According to Kinoti, future improvements will include the installation of footbridges to enable pedestrians cross the road and full installation of Intelligent Transport System (ITS).

“The grant amount would not have covered these improvements, we urge motorists and pedestrians to observe and obey traffic signals and traffic laws to curb road accidents,” stated Kinoti.

The contract was awarded to a Japanese based company, World Kaihatsu Kogyo.