New curriculum to make Kenyan students more competitive – Governor Njuki

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3- Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has supported efforts by Cabinet Secretary for Education Fred Matiangi to change the education curriculum, saying it will improve the quality of education.

Speaking when he launched a drive to award pupils who performed well in last year’s KCPE exams, Governor Njuki said teachers should be able to embrace change and adopt the new curriculum, which he says will also meet the current societal demands.

“What I know, there is always a problem with change,” he said. “Let us be ready for change. We must change the education curriculum, so that we can be able to adapt with the changing world.”

The Governor through Muthomi Njuki Foundation awarded pupils who garnered more than 300 marks with a metal box, shopping and Sh1,000 as pocket money.

He said in future, Kenyan students will be competitive globally.

The new curriculum also received support from a section of education stakeholders, including the teachers union, KNUT.

Earlier KNUT had accused the government of failing to consult widely before rolling it out.

“This is a very historic moment for the education sector in this country because this is not just a curriculum but quality curriculum that can transform the lives of the students in this country and citizens of this nation,” KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion after a meeting with the Education CS on Wednesday.

“Our argument has always been we should not miss any step; we must get it right. Education remains the driving force even in the 2030 agenda and we are happy with the next phase that this curriculum is taking and the activities that have been lined up this year satisfies our concerns as teachers,” added Sossion.

He further urged teachers to interact and familiarise themselves with the new curriculum before the thorough rollout is done.

He called on everyone to support the process and not be anxious as by the end of the year, an evaluation report should have been developed.

He said the new curriculum will be gradual so as to ensure that no step is left out.

Matiangi said that it will take up to 2027 to completely phase out the 8-4-4 system.