NASA supporters held in buses at Voi released

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – Voi police chief Joseph Chesire has confirmed the release of three buses ferrying National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters to Uhuru Park.

According to Chesire, the buses were impounded at about midnight by police during a routine check.

“We released them at about 7 o’clock,” Chesire said on Tuesday.

He told Capital FM News that the vehicle operators had not complied with the requirement of having at least two drivers.

Majority of the passengers were also found to be missing identification documents.

NASA leader Raila Odinga and his running mate in the 2017 presidential election Kalonzo Musyoka were set to take an oath later on Tuesday as the alliance remained adamant of its unwillingness to recognize President Uhuru Kenyatta’s presidency.