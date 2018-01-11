NASA Senators snub final day committee elections

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11 – National Super Alliance members in five Senate Committees were a no-show in the last day of voting of top leadership positions even as their Jubilee counterparts went forward to endorse the nomination of one of their own.

In Thursdays’s polls it was clear from the onset that the members from the Jubilee side were determined to bag all the seats and leave none for the Opposition as revealed by Deputy Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata.

“Our agenda as the Jubilee leadership of the Senate is to ensure that NASA does not clinch top positions in the committees,” said Kang’ata moments after Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji was elected to Chair the National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations committee for the second time.

Haji will be deputized by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

The leaders promised that there will transparency and that the public will be informed of every business the committee will conduct, away from the old ways where the committee issues were kept as a secret.

“We will be open and transparent in our dealings and we wish to assure the public that nothing will be kept hidden from them,” said Haji.

Others elected include Nandi Senator Samson Cherarkey who was elected Chairman of the Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights committee and Mithika Linturi (Meru) the deputy.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua was elected Chairman of the Devolved Governments committee deputized by Tana River Senator Golich Juma.

West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghiso was elected to head the Delegated Legislation team with Nominated Senator Ali Haji as the deputy.