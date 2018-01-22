NASA lawmakers asked to snub censure votes against Jubilee rebels

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Minority Whip Junet Mohamed has directed National Super Alliance MPs against taking part in Tuesday’s proceedings of four National Assembly committees whose main agenda is to pass a vote of no-confidence in their chairmen.

In a circular dated January 22, Mohammed told the MPs that they had already “exercised their mandate under the Standing Orders in electing the committees leadership in election held in December last year,”

“You are hereby directed not to participate in the said meetings, which have been called for the sole purpose of removing the leadership of those committees,” the Minority Whip stated.

National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai has already given notice for the votes of no-confidence to remove MPs Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills) and Silas Tiren (Moiben) who were elected to chair the House Labour and Social Welfare and the Agriculture Committees respectively against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s preferred nominees Ali Wario (Bura) and Adan Ali (Mandera East).

James Gakuya (Embakasi North) and Kangogo Bowen (Marakwet East) who secured the chairmanship of the House Broadcasting and Library and the Environment and Natural Resources Committees respectively face similar fate after they went against a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta during a State House meeting in December.

The High Court last month temporarily stopped the Jubilee Party from de-whipping the MPs until Wednesday when the matter will be heard.

The four Jubilee Party MPs had moved to the High Court to challenge the decision by their party leaders in the National Assembly to remove them from various committee positions.

They accused Majority Leader Aden Duale (Garissa Township) of punishing them after they refused to shelve their interests in the seats for which he had been opening fronting ‘his’ candidates.

The MPs have vowed to stay put contending that there was no party position on the matter.