Names of Cabinet, PS and envoy nominees sent to Parliament for approval

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday transmitted the names of his Cabinet, Principal Secretaries and envoy nominees to Parliament for vetting.

House Speaker Justin Muturi is now expected to transmit the names of the CS nominees to the Committee of Appointments while various Departmental Committees will handle the vetting of nominees for Principal Secretaries and Ambassadors or High Commissioners.

“This is to confirm that the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has this evening received from H.E. President Kenyatta names of nine Cabinet Secretary nominees, seven Principal Secretary nominees and seven ambassadorial posting nominees to be processed in accordance with the Constitution and the rules of the House,” a message from the Office of the Speaker read.

MPs have 14 days approve or reject the nominees after dealing with questions of integrity, academic and professional backgrounds.

According to Parliament’s Standing Orders 45(3), the committees will have to notify the public of the time and place for holding of the approval hearings at least seven days prior.

Standing Order 45(4) further goes on to state that the committees shall conduct a hearing on the proposed appointment and shall, unless otherwise provided in law, table a report in the House within 14 days after the date when the notification was received.

In a letter signed by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, President Kenyatta lists the names of nine Cabinet nominees, seven nominees for the post of Principal Secretaries and seven nominees for diplomatic posts respectively.

President Kenyatta on Friday unveiled a 22-member Cabinet under his second term in which he retained 8 CSs and redeployed seven others to various diplomatic missions.

The President also established the position of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in all the 22 ministries to help the Cabinet Secretaries to better coordinate running of the affairs of their respective ministries.

But on Monday, activist Okiya Omtatah went to court to challenge the new post.