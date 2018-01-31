Muturi says all set for next week’s vetting of 9 Cabinet Secretaries

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has dismissed claims that the Committee on Appointments as currently constituted is ineffective and will not be able to properly vet the nine nominated Cabinet Secretaries next week.

Muturi, who was responding to queries on the membership of the committee which the NASA coalition has boycotted, said the Jubilee members are more than competent to scrutinize the nine individuals.

“The capability of Jubilee members in the committee to vet the nominees is not based on their qualification or their political party. Jubilee members are very much capable to scrutinize the suitability of the nine nominated individuals to hold their respective offices,” said Muturi on Wednesday while addressing journalist on next week’s program.

The Minority Coalition has maintained that it will boycott the vetting of the Cabinet nominees making the process to be a one sided affair – a factor that seemingly will play out in favour of the nominees as the Jubilee members will face no opposition when approving their nomination.

The Opposition led by Minority Leader John Mbadi while giving reasons for the boycott sometime last year, said they do not recognize Uhuru Kenyatta as the President.

The Speaker who chairs the committee said on Wednesday that his office had received fresh communication from the Minority Leader John Mbadi reaffirming their position.

“This morning I received fresh communication from the Leader of the Minority John Mbadi restating their position not to submit names of members who will sit in the committee, a decision which is respected. Whether they decide to represent people in Bunge la Mwananchi or any other place, it is their right,” said Muturi.

On Tuesday the Head of State forwarded the names of nine Cabinet Secretaries, seven principal secretaries and seven ambassadorial nominees to Parliament for vetting.

The nine Cabinet nominees include: John Munyes (Petroleum and Mining), Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs and International Trade), Margaret Kobia (Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs), Keriako Tobiko (Environment and Forestry), Rashid Achesa (Sports and Heritage), Farida Karoney (Lands, Housing and Urban Development), Ukur Yattani (Labour and Social Protection) and Peter Munya (East African Community and Northern Corridor Development) and Simon Chelugui (Water and Sanitation).

With a week to the start of the vetting process, in an advert placed in the local dailies Wednesday, members of the public were invited to give their views on the nine Cabinet nominees.

The Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai said submissions may be made through written statements which should be submitted before Wednesday next week.

Leader of Majority Aden Duale who is also a member of the committee said that all is set for next week’s vetting process and they will not be deterred by the opposition actions not to send their representatives in the committee.

“Jubilee members in the committee are ready to go on with the process. Members in the committee have been elected by their respective constituents and they have the ability and skills to properly vet the nominees,” said Duale.

On Thursday next week, Kobia, Munyes, Juma, Karoney and Munya will be on the hot seat while Tobiko, Chelugui, Yattani and Achesa will be vetted on Friday.