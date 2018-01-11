Muturi clinches top post at Commonwealth Speakers meet

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has been elected to represent East Africa as a member of the Standing Committee of the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth.

The National Assembly Speaker was elected as the representative to the 54 Member Standing Committee for a two-year term until 2018.

His election was conducted at the 24th Conference of the Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth Countries (CSPOC) held in the Seychelles.

The CSPOC was established in 1969 and currently has a total of 74 members from 52 nations are attending the conference.

During the conference, Muturi and Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka who are representing Kenya at the conference will also meet fellow Speakers and Presiding Officers of Commonwealth countries on the sidelines of the meetings and discuss matters to enhance bilateral relations between their respective Parliaments.

The aim of the inter-parliamentary conference, which is held every two years, is to maintain, foster and encourage impartiality and fairness on the part of the House Speakers and presiding officers, promote knowledge and understanding of parliamentary democracy in its various forms as well as develop parliamentary institutions.