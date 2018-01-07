MPs Kuria and Ngunjiri in war of words over 2022 succession

Shares

, Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 7 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria has told off his Nyeri Town counterpart Ngunjiri Wambugu over a social media post he made to the effect that the region’s votes will not be automatically given to a candidate, alluding to Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 Presidential ambitions.

Speaking at Imani PCEA church in Nyeri, Kuria said the region had resolved to support DP Ruto because of his track record of performance and the loyalty he showed to their son President Kenyatta and also urged him to focus on moving the country forward.

“Mount Kenya region will not support Ruto because we are coerced but because of his CV. His track record speaks for himself,” he said, and quickly added that “It’s too early to discuss 2022 elections but so that I don’t look like I am part of a herd let me add my PERSONAL OPINION, now that my brother Hon MK has introduced the issue.”

Political analysts often say that the vote-rich Mount Kenya region has only supported candidates from their region for the Presidency and are waiting to see how it lay out in five years when President Kenyatta’s second and final term ends.

“Essentially what I am saying is that whereas I agree with MK on some things, I disagree with others. Most importantly in 2022 my vote will not depend on betrayal or paying debts; there’s no such thing in politics,” Ngunjiri said, in what has angered Ruto’s allies, “So my vote – and for those that I can influence – will depend on the points above. Period. Oh … & nobody is or has ever been supported for the presidency of any country anywhere on earth, ‘unconditionally’.”

Kuria, however, took a swipe at the newly elected legislator, saying the country is yet to recover from the costly 2017 general elections and all leaders should focus on leading the country to recovery.

“My friend Hon Ngunjiri should focus and avoid the sideshows at a time when we want to recover the time we lost last year,” he said.

Kuria also assured their supporters that Jubilee administration was intact contrary to media reports about a rift after Ruto missed the unveiling at State House of the first six cabinet Secretaries retained by President Kenyatta.

“Everything the president does is in consensus with his deputy. If you are waiting for the coalition drama like it was between Raila and Kibaki, you will wait,” he said.

In clarifying his remarks, Kuria later telephoned Capital FM News desk saying “Jubilee is more united than ever before. Reports of a rift over cabinet appointments are figments of fertile imagination.”

The debate stemmed from intense debate on reasons why the Deputy President skipped the Friday media conference at State House where President Kenyatta announced part of his cabinet.

“Kenyans, more so jubilee should avoid useless political debates about positions including 2022 and focus single-mindedly on delivering our manifesto voted for by the people while allowing the President the space to perform his constitutional duty to assemble the team for us,” he tweeted when he broke his uncharacteristic silence.

Some have claimed he was unhappy with the list drawn by the President’s side due to its implications in his planned bid to succeed President Kenyatta.

He is reported to be uncomfortable with plans by the President to appoint former President Daniel arap Moi’s son Gideon to the cabinet because he is largely seen as his competitor in taking over once Kenyatta’s second and final term comes to an end.