mCHEZA upgrades its online gaming system

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1 – To enhance its customer experience, and in response to customers’ dynamic demands, gaming platform mCHEZA will be upgrading its Online Gaming System.

The new system aims at offering a more exciting and engaging gaming experience including new products and functionality, improved customer support features, modern website design and player management enhancements.

Customers will have a chance to experience a more immersive site and very unique products.

The upgrade will necessitate interruption of mCHEZA services for the duration of the process, with the company announcing that the platform’s commercial services including online activities will be unavailable from Tuesday Jan 2nd at 7pm. to Friday 5th January, 2017 at 7.00 p.m.

mCHEZA Chief Executive Officer Peter Karimi noted that the upgrade sought to maintain the brand’s competitive edge.

“In keeping with our promise to offer an exciting gaming experience, we shall he upgrading our platform so as to not only remain competitive, but also provide our customers with a unique gaming experience,” said Karimi.

This upgrade comes soon after mCHEZA launched their services in the market of Tanzania. The company is the sponsor of a grassroots football tournament in Tanzania dubbed “ Ndondo Cup”

Our call center and customer support services will remain open and accessible.