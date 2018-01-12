Matiangi takes charge of Interior docket, orders crackdown on illegal drugs, brews

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – It will not be business as usual as the Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi takes charge of the Interior and National Coordination of Government Ministry, the country’s most powerful docket.

On Friday, the CS directed his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho to lead a fresh campaign, with crackdowns on illegal brews, drugs and gambling machines in the country.

“It is unfortunate that there is a resurgence of illicit brews in some parts of the country. This is deplorable and an indication that some administrators among us have relaxed in the war against illicit brews,” the CS said during a joint meeting between the National Administrators and Education officials.

“Everyone knows the negative socio-economic consequences of consumption of such brews. PS Kibicho will spearhead a fresh and sustained campaign to eradicate illicit brews in the country.”

The CS also said that the drug menace is partly to blame for a low transition of students from primary to secondary schools in some areas like in the Coast region.

He has added one more week for the Coastal region, for the numbers to be boosted.

“Unless we are serious and careful as a people, we will soon lose part of the order and organization in our country, to crooks and people who manage things that are illegal, whether is money laundering and drug trafficking.

Let us take a decision that supports the lives of our children,” he asserted.

In 2016, Kibicho led a major crackdown of illegal brews that was blamed for claiming tens of lives, especially in the Mount Kenya region.

– Oversee National Government projects –

As President Uhuru Kenyatta continues to reorganize his government, Matiangi has taken charge as the coordinator of the National Government, a role the ministry, he says has not played well in the past.

This will see all National Government functions harmonized and national administrators empowered to oversee them, in what he says is a move to streamline delivery and accountability.

“All national functions are to be coordinated by County Commissioners and expected to work in harmony and complementary to each other. This is the only way that we will ensure efficient service delivery to the public,” the CS said.

Already, he says a directive has been issued to ensure all contractors are never paid until the Regional Coordinators and County Commissioners countersign a certificate confirming they have finished their work as stipulated in the terms of agreement.

A firm speaking Matiangi has vowed to ensure he oversees a drastic way of doing national government projects, in ensuring all ministries work closely with administrator’s, who will be tasked to oversee them at the County level, sentiments echoed by his Transport counterpart James Macharia and Energy CS Charles Keter.

“The recent success of delivering credible national exams is a testament to the synergies that can be achieved when there is a seamless inter-agency collaboration,” he said.

-On Transfer of School Principals-

The CS said no amount of tantrums by politicians will reverse the transfer of teachers which is currently being undertaken across the country.

He directed the County Commissioners to ensure any person harassing transferred Government officials to be promptly arrested and charged in court.

“What constitution do they read?” he wondered.

“Even if they were to read upside down, they should know you are supposed to work in any part of the country.”

He applauded the police for arresting the Makueni Members of County Assemblies, who wanted to evict a school principal in the area.

“I direct County Commissioners to enforce the law and ensure that no hooligan prevents government officials from reporting to stations where they have been posted,” he directed.

“The National Government has functions countrywide and will deploy officers countrywide as it deems fit. Make no mistake about this.”