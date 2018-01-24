Matiangi has not declared Jan 30 a public holiday: Interior Ministry

Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
The public has been cautioned against taking the gazette notice seriously/COURTESY

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government is cautioning the public that a Kenya Gazette Notice purportedly signed by Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi declaring next Tuesday a public holiday is a fake.

The Ministry Spokesman Mwenda Njoka disowned the notice doing the rounds on various social media platforms and urged Kenyans to disregard it.

“The purported Kenya Gazette being distributed on social media claiming that Interior CS Dr. Matiangi has declared Tuesday next week a holiday is fake news. Kenyas should ignore it and go about their normal duties uninterrupted,” Njoka said in a message posted on his Twitter account.

The gazette notice bearing Wednesday’s date states that the holiday is meant to afford Kenyans the opportunity to attend the inauguration of opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as the People’s President and Deputy People’s President respectively.

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has given President Uhuru Kenyatta until January 30 to initiate talks, failure to which Odinga will be sworn-in.

