Matiangi named substantive Interior CS, acting in Education

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Fred Matiangi as the Interior Cabinet Secretary, a position he assumed in an acting capacity since July last year following the death of the late Joseph Nkaissery.

Matiangi will also retain the Education docket in an acting capacity.

He assumed the powerful interior docket a few months to the General Election, a period when Kenyans needed an assurance of their safety amid intense political activities.

To his admirers, Matiangi is firm and a competent leader, while his haters see him as abrasive and supercilious.

During the electioneering period, he was accused of directing police to be ruthless against Opposition supporters.

Police are accused of killing tens of Kenyans affiliated to Opposition chief Raila Odinga.

This marks the beginning of the long-awaited reorganisation of government as President Kenyatta seeks to affirm his legacy where he is expected to inject new blood to deliver on his Big Four agenda and other programmes.

Other than streaming the education sector, Matiangi also saw the country shift from analogue to digital broadcasting during his tenure as the ICT boss.