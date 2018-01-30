Matiangi declares National Resistance Movement a criminal group

Posted on by JOSEPH MURAYA
Shares
Opposition leader Raila Odinga when he took an oath as the “People’s President” at the Uhuru Park on Tuesday/NASA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Tuesday gazetted the National Resistance Movement, an upshot of the Opposition NASA coalition as an organised criminal group.

This came a few hours after NASA leader Raila Odinga was sworn in as the People’s President, in a brief ceremony at Uhuru Park.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 22 of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act, 2010, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government declares the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to be an organized a criminal group for the purposes of the Act,” reads the gazette notice.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, his co-principals Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi failed to show up for the ceremony.

Related Content

Matiangi declares Oct 26 a public holiday in anticipation of poll
Wednesday, Oct 25 declared public holiday
Police alert as NASA vows to defy Matiangi ban on demos

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has in the recent past come out strongly describing himself as the NRM ‘General’.

On Tuesday, he stood by Odinga as he took the oath as the People’s President.

Some of the gazetted organized criminal groups in the country include the Mombasa Republican Council, Mungiki, and Gaza among others.

While this was happening, President Uhuru Kenyatta was en-route from Ethiopia where he represented the country at the African Union summit.

He returned to the country on Tuesday evening.

Popular
Raila swearing-in delayed as Kalonzo says ‘still consulting’
Posted on by OLIVE BURROWS
Kalonzo, Mudavadi absent as Raila takes oath as People’s President
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
Police now keep off Uhuru Park ahead of Raila oath
Posted on by CAPITAL REPORTER
Why do this to Baba? NASA supporters ask Kalonzo
Posted on by JOSEPH MURAYA
NASA supporters held in buses at Voi released
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
Recent
Matiangi declares National Resistance Movement a criminal group
Posted on by JOSEPH MURAYA
Why do this to Baba? NASA supporters ask Kalonzo
Posted on by JOSEPH MURAYA
Kalonzo, Mudavadi absent as Raila takes oath as People’s President
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
4 Jamhuri High School students face assault charges
Posted on by CORRESPONDENT
Nyamoko lands Broadcasting Committee post, pledges clarity in MPs’ roles
Posted on by DAVIS AYEGA