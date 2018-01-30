Matiangi declares National Resistance Movement a criminal group

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Tuesday gazetted the National Resistance Movement, an upshot of the Opposition NASA coalition as an organised criminal group.

This came a few hours after NASA leader Raila Odinga was sworn in as the People’s President, in a brief ceremony at Uhuru Park.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 22 of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act, 2010, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government declares the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to be an organized a criminal group for the purposes of the Act,” reads the gazette notice.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, his co-principals Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi failed to show up for the ceremony.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has in the recent past come out strongly describing himself as the NRM ‘General’.

On Tuesday, he stood by Odinga as he took the oath as the People’s President.

Some of the gazetted organized criminal groups in the country include the Mombasa Republican Council, Mungiki, and Gaza among others.

While this was happening, President Uhuru Kenyatta was en-route from Ethiopia where he represented the country at the African Union summit.

He returned to the country on Tuesday evening.