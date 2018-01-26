Marwa scores PS nomination as Muraguri, Kibicho retained in key ministries

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Former Coast Regional Co-ordinator Nelson Marwa has been nominated for the job of Principal Secretary for Devolution.

Other Principles Secretaries named by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday include Principal Secretary for Gender Safina Kwekwe, Andrew Kamau Ng’ang’a was also nominated as new Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum.

Among those who retained their seats as Principal Secretary include Torome Saitoti in Defence, Charles Sunkuli in Environment and Forestry, Treasury’s Kamau Thugge, Susan Mochache for Social Protection and Nicholas Muraguri at the Ministry of Lands.

Major General (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa has been nominated as the Principal Secretary for Immigration, Border Control and Registration of Persons while Ambassador Macharia Kamau was appointed as the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

The Principal Secretary for International Trade was given to Chris Kiptoo, while Julius Muia was nominated as Planning Principal Secretary.

Other Principal Secretary appointments include Richard Lesiyampe for Crop Development

For Agriculture Research, Hamadi Boga was tapped, Paul Maringa for transport, Julius Korir for Infrastructure, Nancy Karigithu for Shipping and Maritime, Joseph Njoroge, Energy, Interior PS remains Karanja Kibicho, for Sports is Peter Kaberia and the PS for Heritage is Josphetta Mukobe.

Margaret Mwakema was nominated Wildlife Principal Secretary while for University Education and Research, Prof. Japheth Micheni Ntiba has been named.

Post-Training and Skills Development Principal Secretary was given to Zainab Hussein while Betty Maina was posted to the Industrialisation Ministry.

President Kenyatta has also established a new position in government, the position of Chief Administrative Secretary in all ministries.

The Chief Administrative Secretary will be responsible for helping the Cabinet Secretary to better coordinate the running of the affairs of their respective ministries.

Colleta Suda will now serve as Renewable Energy PS, being moved from the Ministry of Education.