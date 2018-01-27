Maraga to tour Kwale, Voi and Mombasa Courts

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Chief Justice David Maraga will from Monday next week visit various courts in the Coast region to kick off the construction of High Court buildings and to hold meetings with stakeholders.

The Chief Justice will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Kwale High Court, in an event to be attended by Governor Salim Mvurya, and other leaders.

Thereafter, he will formally receive the Msambweni Kadhi’s Court building from the Kwale County leadership.

On Tuesday, Maraga will visit Taita Taveta County and inspect the ongoing construction of Voi High Court before meeting with stakeholders.

On Wednesday, he will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a new building to house the Mombasa High Court.

This will be at the Mombasa Law Courts. He will also hold meetings with the County leadership and other stakeholders.