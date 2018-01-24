Mandera takes exception to being lumped in with People’s Assembly proponents

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – The Mandera County Assembly wants the Attorney General Githu Muigai to apologise for claiming that they debated and passed a motion to establish the Peoples’ Assembly.

Led by Chair of the Economic Freedom Party Isack Abey, the leaders have demanded that Muigai should withdraw the allegations by way of a written apology; failure to which they have threatened to initiate legal action.

“There is no way Mandera County Assembly could have associated, let alone passed a motion on the People’s Assembly as suggested by the office of the Attorney General in a sworn affidavit before the court of law,” said Abey during a press conference Wednesday.

On Monday Muigai filed a petition at the Milimani Law Courts challenging the constitutionality of the People’s Assemblies currently established by 15 County Assemblies.

Muigai moved to the High Court seeking to stop further establishment of the People’s Assembly and seeking orders quashing the resolutions passed by 15 assemblies of which Mandera was bundled.

Abel complained that the association painted the leaders in bad light adding that it could damage the reputation of the county and lower their chances of securing government appointments.

“The (Jubilee) party has 28 members of county assembly in Mandera and five MPs and we support the government so it beats reason that we would support an opposition motion,” he said.