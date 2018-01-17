Man who wiped out family in Juja desperately wanted to meet his mother

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – The man who killed his entire family in Kiambu County and then set his house on fire wanted to meet his mother a day before he committed the heinous act.

His mother Cecilia Karuiru says her son had insisted on meeting her on Monday but did not divulge more details, but due to other commitments, she wanted to visit him on Tuesday.

“He said he cannot release more details on phone and urged me to arrive early at his Thika residence,” she said of the Sunday evening call.

According to her, Nderitu said “that he had been ‘kidnapped’. She wanted me to go that very day (Monday).”

The wife also called her mother in-law on Monday, who assured her that they were doing well.

Nderitu, a supervisor at a quarry did not report to work from Friday last week and his calls went unanswered on Friday and Saturday last week.

Details have emerged of how 44 year-old Patrick Nderitu had been conned more than Sh1 million in a deal that did not materialize.

He had borrowed a huge chunk of the cash according to relatives and had promised to return the money early this year, but he was not able to do so.

– State of the bodies –

According to police, Nderitu’s children were hit by a blunt object on their heads and had strangulation marks.

Joe Muraya, 8, was in class three while the twins – Jeff Mutua and Joy Wangui, 3, were in pre-unit.

The wife, police and the area chief said, could have been suffocated but had burns.

All the children’s bodies were found in their respective bedrooms, plus that of their mother.

His body was found in their dining room.

The family is in the process of transferring the bodies from Nairobi to Karatina pending burial that is yet to be scheduled.

They are also calling on well-wishers to assist them in burial preparations noting that this is a burden that has caught them unawares.