Man kills his wife for borrowing Sh50 from a neighbour

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – Police in Nairobi are investigating the death of a 40-year-old woman who succumbed to injuries after she was allegedly battered by her husband in Kibera two weeks ago.

According to police trouble started when the man accused his wife of embarrassing him by borrowing Sh50 from a neighbor to buy Omena which they had for dinner.

“We are told this man refused to leave money for dinner but was okay eating the food until he realized the money was borrowed from a neighbour,” a senior officer involved in the investigations told Capital FM News.

Police said the woman had just delivered 2 weeks earlier and was still physically weak when the incident occurred.

The 38-year- old man is also accused of raping his 14-year-old daughter who attempted to defend her mother.

“The mother and her daughter were taken to hospital after suffering injuries but sadly the woman succumbed to injuries,” the officer said.

The woman succumbed to injuries on Christmas eve while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital, and police have been granted two weeks to complete investigations before they could present the suspect to court for murder and rape.