Maasai leaders laud Tobiko nomination to President Kenyatta’s Cabinet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – A cross-section of Kajiado leaders have lauded the naming of the immediate former Director of Public Prosecutions, Keriako Tobiko, into President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term Cabinet.

Speaking earlier this week at a retreat in Kwale, the leaders led by Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, exuded confidence in Tobiko’s ability to deliver in whichever docket he is assigned by President Kenyatta saying he had demonstrated his capability during his tenure at the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

“Tobiko’s appointment is something we cannot take lightly. Being assigned one out of the twenty two available cabinet slots is something that we do not take lightly as the people of Kajiado,” Lenku, who served in Kenyatta’s first cabinet said.

Lenku served as Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government between May 23, 2013 and December 2, 2014 when President Kenyatta replaced him with the late Joseph Nkaissery, a retired army general at the height of runaway insecurity as a result of surging terror attacks within the country’s borders.

The Kajiado county chief who successfully clinched the Jubilee Party ticket in April 2017 and later won the top county seat in General Election held on August 8 2017 has vowed unwavering support for President Kenyatta’s government, promising to rally the larger Maasai community behind Kenyatta’s administration.

Other leaders who flanked Lenku echoed a similar message while thanking Kenyatta for demonstrating faith in Tobiko.

“No one doubts the credentials of Tobiko. The president has picked the best,” Kajiado South MP, Katoo Ole Metito who once served as an internal affairs minister said.

“He is a man we know is full of knowledge and we have no doubt that he will serve with diligence,” Peris Tobiko, Kajiado East MP said.

Tobiko is among three new cabinet nominees President Kenyatta unveiled on January 5, the others being former Turkana Senator John Munyes and ex-Marsabit governor, Ukur Yattani.

Kenyatta also announced that he had retained Cabinet Secretaries Najib Balala (Tourism), Henry Rotich (National Resury), James Macharia (Transport and Infrastructure), Fred Matiangi (Acting Interior (nominee) and outgoing Education CS), Charles Keter (Energy) and Joe Mucheru (Information and Communication).

The rest of the Cabinet s set to be named before the end of the month.