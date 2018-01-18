Maa professionals lobby for greater representation in govt

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – Professionals drawn from the Maa Community representing Kajiado, Baringo, Marsabit and Isiolo counties have lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto for appointing former director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko to serve in the Cabinet.

Led by their Chairman Lantano Naballa, the community said Tobiko’s appointment is an honor which they don’t take for granted.

“We sincerely thank the President and his Deputy for their decision to nominate Tobiko to serve in their Cabinet. This is a timely endorsement of Tobiko’s clean record in the public service and a great honour to the entire Maa speaking nation,” said Naballa.

They also urged President Kenyatta to consider them for other appointments and nominations that he is yet to make in his government.

Tobiko was nominated to Cabinet subject to vetting and approval by parliament alongside former Turkana Senator John Munyes and former Marsabit Governor Ukur Yatani.