Lobby petitions court to stop intended swearing-in of Raila, Kalonzo

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – A lobby group is in court to stop Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as People’s Assembly President and deputy respectively.

Bunge La Mwananchi’s Henry Shitanda and David Oyola want the event stopped on grounds that it is illegal and government should not allow such a thing to take place.

In their suit papers, the petitioners claim the intended swearing-in of Odinga and Musyoka amounts to a gross violation and mockery of Article 1 of the Constitution on the sovereignty of the people.

They have asked the court to issue orders restraining NASA, ODM, Wiper Democratic Party, Amani National Congress and the National Resistance Movement from conducting the ceremony in Kenya or any other country.

The intended ceremony, the petitioners pray should not be allowed to proceed on January 30 or any other day.

They have faulted the respondents’ ‘pedestrian’ adoption and interpretation of Article 1 on the exercise of sovereign power.

According to the lobby group, the ceremony if allowed to go on will pose a security risk.

“If they are not restrained from conducting the intended swearing-in ceremony, there will be a breakdown of law and order with the consequence of loss of lives and property damage,” they state.

The petitioners insist that Kenyans excised their sovereignty on August 8 and October 26 when they elected representatives to the office of the President and his deputy, Senate, National Assembly, County Assemblies and Governors.

As such, the court has been asked to declare that the opposition is in violation of the Constitution and that the sovereignty of the people of Kenya after the polls is exercised through its elected representatives.