Linturi moves to court to block arrest over academic qualifications

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Meru Senator Mithinka Linturi is in court to stop police from investigating or arresting him over his alleged fake degree.

In an urgent suit filed in court Friday, the lawmaker wants the DPP and EACC restrained from probing him and recommending his prosecution pending determination of the application.

Linturi has rushed to court apprehensive that police and the DPP are planning to institute criminal proceedings against him based on incomplete and scanty investigations.

He claims the move is aimed at annulling his election as Senator and prohibiting him from occupying any public office.

“The intended prosecution has ulterior and extraneous purpose whose pre-dominant objective is to end my political career as a Senator and to close any opportunities of me serving the public,” he argues.

Through lawyer James Orengo, the Senator says the intended prosecution will make his work difficult in delivering his mandate to the people of Meru.

He also wants the police barred from summoning him and EACC from declaring that he is unfit to hold public office.

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has since de-registered and dis-continued the politician, a directive he now wants suspended.

Linturi says if the decision is not halted, he’s likely to lose four academic years and never get the chance to pursue post-graduate studies.

The legislator who is keen to become an advocate states, “I will not be able to pursue higher academic qualification or undertake courses at the Kenya School of Law in order to be enrolled as an Advocate of the High Court if the decision by the University is not suspended.”

In December Judge George Odunga declined to direct UoN to re-admit and include him in the graduation list.