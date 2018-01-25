Leaders mourn ex-VP Wamalwa’s widow, Yvonne

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto on Thursday led tributes for the late Yvonne Wamalwa Thursday describing her as an outstanding woman who served the country with dedication and commitment.

The late Yvonne, widow to the Vice President Michael Kijana Wamalwa passed on Thursday morning.

“The passing of Yvonne has robbed us the selfless leader who was a role model in her community and in the nation. Hers was servant hood leadership,” President Kenyatta said.

“As an ambassador it was always about the interests of Kenya. She served with distinction the,” President added.

The late Yvonne Wamalwa has been involved in various charitable and advocacy activities aimed at supporting the vulnerable in society.

Vice President Wamalwa who served under President Kibaki died on August 2003.

On his part, Deputy President Ruto in a message posted in Twitter eulogised Yvonne as a dedicated civil servant who exhibited exemplary commitment and devotion to her work during her years of service.

“We mourn with the family and friends of Yvonne Wamalwa, widow of Vice President Kijana Wamalwa,” posted Ruto.

Ruto went on to remember Yvonne as a compassionate leader who had a soft spot for the needy in the society.

“A philanthropist, she took in orphans and the less privileged under her wing and gave their lives new meaning. Wamalwa was a strong woman, who braved adversity to raise a young family, with little time to grieve her husband,” posted Ruto.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed also mourned Yvonne describing her as a reliable diplomat in her role at the UNHABITAT and Australia.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka in his message of condolence described Yvonne as a patriot and a role model who inspired many during her tenure in the public service.

Lusaka has also credited Yvonne for playing a very impactful role in matters devolution in the country through sharing vital insights that she acquired from her previous work experiences.

“When she served as the Liaison between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the County Governments, her direction in this capacity greatly assisted the then-nascent County Governments to glean strong insights on International Relations and understand the role that County Governments ought to play in strengthening Kenya’s Foreign Policy,” said Lusaka.

Yvonne served as the Deputy Permanent Representative to the UNHABITAT and later deputy High Commissioner to Australia.

National Super Alliance (NASA) Co-principal Musalia Mudavadi described the death of Yvonne as a surprise and eulogized her as a leader who had purpose in life.

“Her death took me by surprise as it must many Kenyans. Yvonne has lived a near-quiet life away from the limelight. That deliberate choice tells a lot about her sense of endurance and purpose,” said Mudavadi.

Yvonne was thrust into limelight when she married Wamalwa at a lavish wedding in 2003 before he died shortly after while undergoing treatment in the United Kingdom.

Kenyans also took to social media to eulogize Yvonne by sending their tribute to the family, friends and relatives of the late Yvonne.

