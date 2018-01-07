Laikipia leaders want Kiunjuri retained as CS

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – A section of leaders from Laikipia County have commended the move by President Uhuru Kenyatta to re-organize his cabinet but urged him to retain Mwangi Kiunjuri.

Led by Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, Laikipia West MP Patrick Mariru and several MCAs, the leaders said it would be unfair to leave Kiunjuri out since he openly campaigned for the President in last year’s elections.

“It is my strong belief that Laikipia will be represented in the new cabinet. This is because we gave the President 90 percent of our votes. Kiunjuri needs to be retained so that he can continue with the job that he started,” the Laikipia Senator said.

Kiunjuri is among the 13 Cabinet Secretaries whose names did not feature in the list of six CSs President Kenyatta said he is retaining—Fred Matiangi (Interior), Henry Rotich (Treasury) and Najib Balala (Tourism), James Macharia (Transport), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Charles Keter (Energy).

The three-time Laikipia East MP, who rose from being a secondary school teacher, a mini-lorry owner perhaps was a sure bet for most people being on the list of the first six.

At the height of the 2017 campaigns, Kenyatta turned down a request by Kiunjuri to run for governor of Laikipia, informing him that he needed him in Nairobi to continue defending the government and its policies.