Labour Party lauds President Kenyatta for Namwamba appointment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – The Labour Party of Kenya (LPK) members and officials from Busia County have thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointing Ababu Namwamba as the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Foreign Affairs ministry.

“In the first cabinet, Busia had no slot. But right now, we have this one for the Chief Administrative Secretary,” President of the LPK women congress Joyce Auki said of Namwamba who will work under Monica Juma, who was elevated from the Principal Secretary’s post.

She also urged Governor Sospeter Ojaamong of Busia county and Namwamba to work together to strengthen relations with the national government.

Asked whether the appointment was on merit or a political reward, she said that Namwamba “is a qualified professional whose skills would immensely contribute to the foreign affairs where he will serve”.

Ababu Namwamba is the former Member of Parliament for Budalangi and is the current leader of the Labour Party of Kenya party.