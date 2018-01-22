KNH Board orders additional private, police security after rape claims

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – The Kenyatta National Hospital Board has approved the engagement of additional security from private firms and has also requested the National Police Service to increase its coverage of the hospital in order to boost security.

In a statement, the Board Chairman Mark Bor said they had also asked the hospital management to explore viability of breastfeeding mothers being relocated closer to the newborns unit for convenience.

“Following serious allegations that were made on the hospital touching on rape, attempted rape or fear by patients of sexual assault, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has been asked to speed up the ongoing investigations and take appropriate action,” he said.

The subject dominated social media on Friday with many recounting past experiences affecting them or narrated to them by friends or relatives.

In the documented cases, it appears that there is a pattern of mothers being waylaid by mortuary attendants while going to breastfeed their babies at the nursery between midnight and 3am.

Members of the public who have been affected by the allegations have been asked to come forward and report any complaints directly to the board or direct their complaints to the relevant external investigatory agencies.

Bor assured patients of safety as they seek treatment and other services from the hospital.