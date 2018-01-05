Kitui West by-election slated for March 26

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has scheduled the Kitui West parliamentary by-election for March 26.

The seat fell vacant after the demise of Francis Nyenze who died on December 7 at the age of 60 after battling with colon cancer for almost a decade.

The widow to the late lawmaker Edith Nyenze has been fronted by the Wiper Party as the front-runner to succeed her late husband though she is yet to publicly declare her interest in vying for the position.

During the burial of the politician at his home in Kyondoni, Kitui West constituency, most leaders from the region appeared to endorse Edith as the best bet for the parliamentary seat.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu is on record saying that she would support Edith till she clinches the seat.