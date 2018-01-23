Kisii doctor charged with defiling 7-year-old freed on bond

Peter Ongaro, a 28-year-old Orthopaedic Specialist at Oasis Hospital appeared in court before Principal Magistrate Sypmpy Makila for the plea/FILE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23- A doctor has been arraigned before the Kisii Law Courts for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl in Nyankongo Village of Kisii County.

Peter Ongaro, a 28-year-old Orthopaedic Specialist at Oasis Hospital appeared in court before Principal Magistrate Sypmpy Makila for the plea.

It’s alleged that the suspect defiled the young girl on Sunday while she was playing with other children.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

– Mother’s views –

The mother of the girl said that she was in her house with the company of the suspect’s wife while watching a movie as the kids were playing outside.

“My child quickly entered the house and picked tissue paper. I noticed some blood flowing down her thigh and followed her to the toilet,” she submitted.

She revealed that it is when she removed her pants that she found semen and blood.

“She said that the suspect defiled her and cautioned her not to say anything to anyone. On further interrogation it’s not the first time the suspect has been doing this act to my child since he threatened her not to reveal it to anyone,” the mother said.

The suspect’s lawyer pleaded with the court to give him a bond as he was on duty.

“My client is working at Oasis Hospital and also on duty, I, therefore, request this court to grant him a bond to allow him to attend to his duties, “he pleaded

The suspect was released on a bond of Sh200,000 with one similar surety.

Mention will be on February 6.

