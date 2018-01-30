Kibera unusually calm ahead of Odinga’s oath plan

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – Kibera was unusually calm Tuesday, a stark contrast with running battles between Raila Odinga’s die-hard supporters and the police post-August 8, even as his swearing-in plans were on top gear at Uhuru Park.

Apart from a handful of supporters who were singing NASA songs on the roads as they were making their way to Uhuru Park, the majority were minding their businesses.

To prove his dedication to the party, not even a broken leg held together by metals and assisted by crutches could stop Alfred Ochieng who vowed he had to go to Uhuru Park because he could not watch Baba take the oath from a TV set.

“I’m disabled because of the police but because Baba is being sworn-in, I have to go and witness it with my eyes,” he said.

Odhiambo Odiawo, a former councillor from Sarang’ombe ward also said that a new dawn had come because once Odinga takes the oath of office, they were willing to provide a room in Kibera to act as his official residence.

“We have 399 Bibles for Raila Odinga to choose from for his swearing-in. Kibera is big, we will donate one house to host him,” he said.

Earlier on, there were reports of bees at the podium where their leader was supposed to sit on and blamed an MP for engineering the evil plot.

“All the bees are dead. They have been burned and we are now free to proceed,” he said amidst cheers.

Most businesses and schools were open as usual except a few ones near AIC Kibera even as hundreds of his die-hard fans could be seen running on the road chanting Canaan songs while they were on their way to witness the coronation live from Uhuru Park.

A spot check by Capital FM News around Kawangware also showed that locals were going on with their businesses unperturbed.

The highly publicized swearing-in of Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka was delayed Tuesday after the former VP told reporters outside his home that they were, “still in consultation.”

Musyoka has since his return from Germany earlier this month, maintained that the treasonable action – in the eyes of government – would only be taken as a last resort.