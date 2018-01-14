Kenyatta headed back home after South Africa visit

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was expected in the country later on Sunday after concluding an official visit to South Africa he started on Thursday.

Kenyatta was seen off at the East London Airport in Eastern Cape by the South African Head of Mission to Kenya, Anita Mqulwana.

During his visit, the Head of State held talks with President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was elected in December as the President of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

Ramaphosa is poised to succeed Zuma when he retires 2019.

Kenyatta also spoke to Head of Volkswagen in South Africa, Thomas Schaefer, who visited Kenya in 2016 and set up a car production plant in Thika.

On Saturday, President Kenyatta joined Zuma and Ramaphosa in marking the 106th anniversary of the ANC.