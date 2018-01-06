KDF warns against fake recruitment advertisement

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6- The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has cautioned Kenyans against falling for fraudsters, claiming 2018 recruitment of soldiers is due.

This follows numerous complaints by some of the people who have fallen victim of the scam activated through fake online advertisements.

Already, they say some people have started mobilising people while soliciting for money to assist them in joining the army.

“KDF has noted with concern websites that are misinforming the public that the 2018 National Recruitment has started. KDF wishes to inform the public that these are conmen who are out to hoodwink the public. When the recruitment is due, KDF will inform all through the news media,” reads a statement by the KDF, posted on its social media platform.

Kenyans have lost millions of shillings to conmen in previous recruitments after being approached by people who claimed they were well connected to recruit their people at a fee.