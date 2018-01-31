Kalonzo says attack meant to intimidate him

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31- The dawn attack at the residence of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka in Karen has been termed as an attempt to intimidate the Opposition over their strong position on electoral reforms.

Senator Moses Wetangula says it’s a wake-up call for Musyoka and other Opposition leaders since it comes a few hours after their security was withdrawn.

But he says the incident, which he termed as bizarre, cannot be linked to their failure to show up for Tuesday’s swearing-in at Uhuru Park, a thing that left many supporters disappointed.

Musyoka says he won’t comment further until investigations are over.

“There’s heavy security presence in my compound; they will tell us,” he told journalists outside his residence, in the leafy suburb of Nairobi.

Wetangula says the government should ensure leaders are safe insisting that it should be held responsible if anything happens to them.

“We can’t be intimidated,” he asserted.

National Police Spokesman Charles Owino and Nairobi CID boss Nicholas Kamwende are leading the investigation.

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga was expected to visit the home at 11am.